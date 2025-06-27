New Auditorium In The Works For Tate High School

The Escambia County School Board has taken the first steps toward a new performing arts auditorium for Tate High School.

The board approved $1.091 million for Sam Marshall Architects to design the auditorium, based on plans for a new $20 million auditorium recently approved for Escambia High School (pictured).

The $20 million EHS facility will be about 24,000 square feet and will seat about 800. The plans will be adapted to fit the location and needs for Tate High School, with the auditorium having a similar number of seats and capable of seating an entire class of students at Tate.

The anticipated construction budget for the Tate auditorium is $14.5 million and must be approved by the school board at a later date.

Construction on the EHS facility is expected to being in July with about 16 months to completion. There is no firm timetable yet for the auditorium at Tate.

Pictured: Renderings of a new auditorium recently approved for Escambia High School. A new auditorium at Tate High School will have a similar design. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.