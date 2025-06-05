Mosquito Control To Spray Tonight In Portion Of Cantonment

The Escambia County Mosquito Control Division will conduct fogging missions today, June 5, in a portion of the Cantonment area.

This includes the area bounded by Kingsfield Road to the north, West Nine Mile Road to the south, Highway 29 on the east, and Pine Forest and Riddle roads to the west.

Mission hours vary, but typically occur in the evening hours from 6-9:30 p.m. All operations are dependent on weather conditions.

When possible, pre-application and post-application surveillance is performed to ensure fogging is warranted. Methods used to determine need include dry ice-baited light traps, landing rate counts, and service requests received from the public.