Man Charged With DUI, Hit And Run After Crashing Into Escambia Deputy’s Vehicle

June 30, 2025

An Arizona man was charged with DUI in a hit-and-run crash involving a marked Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SUV on Saturday night.

Jason Kenneth Crupe, 28, of Chandler, AZ, was booked into the Escambia County Jail.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at Navy Boulevard and Sunset Avenue. The ECSO later located Crupe and his vehicle at Elizabeth Street and Hawthorne Drive.

He was charged with DUI and hit and run and later released on a $10,000 bond.

There were no injuries in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 