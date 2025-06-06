Louise S. Bryan

Louise S. Bryan, born December 15, 1929, died peacefully at the Atmore Community Hospital on June 5, 2025. She is survived by two sons, retired LTC Gary D. Bryan (Connie) of Pensacola, FL; Chuck Bryan (Bonnie) of Fairhope, AL; four grandchildren: Charles L. Bryan Jr (Julie), Fairhope, AL; Layne Bryan Abee (Aaron), Bastrop, TX; COL Marcus W. Bryan (Tracie), Pensacola, FL and Sara M. Bryan, Las Vegas, NV; seven great grandchildren: SSgt Christopher Bryan of Panama City, FL, Hayley Bryan Mondeau (Christian) of Honolulu, HI, and Alyssa Bryan of Pensacola, FL, Jackson and Thompson Bryan, Fairhope, AL, and Conrad and Bella Abee, Bastrop, TX. She is also survived by one sister, Sharee Godwin of Spanish Fort, AL, where she is cared for by her daughter, Lynn Mills (Greg).

Louise was born in Salem, FL, and was a devoted military wife of 73 years to LTC Charles D. Bryan, and made a home for her family wherever they were stationed. She was a caring mother who loved her family. Louise was like a glass of sweet tea, every time you were around her, you always felt a little bit better, a little bit of a pick me up when you were tired, and gave you something sweet. And that is why her loved ones called her sweet Louise. She was a lifelong member of the Walnut Hill Baptist Church, which was her true home no matter where she roamed. Louise loved tending the church nursery, which was her true joy. She was truly a fine lady that could rock her pearls, had a great sense of humor, and was a good sport. Just knowing her made you want to be a better person, a little more patience, and a little more kind. That made her the very definition of a lady.

Louise was preceded in death by LTC Charles D. Bryan (Husband), Don Strickland (Brother), Mary Lou Faircloth Wiggins (Sister), and Marilyn Strickland Ward (Sister).

Funeral arrangements are handled by Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL. Visitation and the Funeral Service will be held at the Walnut Hill Baptist Church with interment at the Walnut Hill Baptist Cemetery on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Family viewing at 1:00-1:30 and general public from 1:30-2:30 with Funeral service beginning at 2:30. No gravesite ceremony.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.