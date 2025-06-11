Leadership Changes Coming At Jim Allen And McArthur Elementary Schools

Leadership changes are coming to Jim Allen and McArthur Elementary Schools.

Stephanie Gilmore, former assistant principal at Jim Allen, will be the new principal at McArthur Elementary School. Brianna Cooks, the former curriculum coordinator at JES, has been promoted to assistant principal at Jim Allen.

Pictured: Brianna Cooks (left) and Stephanie Gilmore (right). Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.