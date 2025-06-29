I-110 Resurfacing Project Set To Begin

June 29, 2025

The Florida Department of Transportation will begin a $7.2 million resurfacing project on I-110 from I-10 to Highway 98 in Pensacola.

This project also includes:

Resurfacing the I-110 ramps between the I-110/I-10 interchange and Cervantes Street (Exit 2).
Guardrail and lighting upgrades.
Stormwater management enhancements.
New and updated signing and pavement markings.

During construction, drivers may encounter periodic lane closures Sunday through Thursday evenings, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Additionally, there will be periodic I-110 on and off-ramp detours for the milling and paving work.

This project is scheduled for completion in early 2026.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 