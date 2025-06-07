Free Movie At The Century Library: ‘Spy Kids’ This Afternoon

June 7, 2025

The “Spy Kids” movie will be shown at the Century Branch Library at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In the 2001 PG rated movie, two kids become spies in attempt to save their ex-spies parents from an evil mastermind. Armed with a bag of high tech gadgets, Carmen and Juni will bravely crisscross the globe on a mission to save their parents and maybe even the world. It is the first movie in the Spy Kids series.

“Spy Kids II” will be shown on Saturday June 21 at 1 p.m.

