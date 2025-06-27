Four More Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder In Atmore Double Shooting

Four additional suspects have been charged with the murder of Atmore teen earlier this week, and they have also been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder for a shooting incident last year.

Exavion Bradley, age 20; Kcarheem McKenzie, age 19; Timothy Sanders, age 18; and a 17-year-old juvenile, all from Atmore, have been charged with murder and attempted murder for a shooting early Tuesday morning that claimed the life of 17-year-old Gabriel Elijah Hooks of Atmore (pictured left) and injured one other person.

The shooting happened on Carver Avenue near 18th Avenue after a vehicle race, and police recovered “dozens” of spent shell casings.

Javarius Watkins, 24, and Tyler Hall, 22, were both charged with murder and attempted murder earlier this week.

According to Atmore Police, evidence recovered following the June 24 shooting directly linked Bradley, McKenzie, Sanders, and the 17 year-old juvenile to a shooting that occurred on October 31, 2024. All four have each been charged with five counts of attempted murder, two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling, two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling, and three counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.

According to police, four houses — two of them occupied by families — were struck by gunfire, along with three parked vehicles in the October shooting.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.