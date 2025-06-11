Flood Warning Issued For The Escambia River

ESCAMBIA RIVER

For the Escambia River near Century, minor flooding is forecast through early Friday afternoon.

Tuesday night, the river was at 16.13 feet and rising. The river is expected to rise above flood stage with a crest of 18.3 feet on Thursday. It will then fall below flood stage on Friday morning. Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

At 19.0 feet, low lying pastures will flood. Cattle should be moved to higher ground.

PERDIDO RIVER

For the Perdido River near Barrineau Park, flooding is not currently forecast.

The river was at 4.15 feet Tuesday night, well below flood stage of 13 feet.