Flomaton/Century Joint Fireworks Show Set For July 5

The Flomaton/Century Fireworks display will return on Saturday, July 5.

The towns split the cost of the fireworks show and alternate hosting the event. Century made a $6,500 payment to the Town of Flomaton for Pyro Shows earlier this month.

The fireworks show will be held at dark on Saturday, July 5, at Dewey J. Bondurant, Jr. Park in Flomaton—that’s the former Hurricane Park across from Flomaton High School. The day will begin about 3 p.m. with food and ice cold lemonade from Pucker Up Lemonade, The Riff Raff Mobil Restaurant, and Stephens Hotdog Wagon and More.

Vendors will be set up throughout the afternoon.

A rain date, if needed, has not been announced.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.