Flomaton/Century Joint Fireworks Show Set For July 5

June 27, 2025

The Flomaton/Century Fireworks display will return on Saturday, July 5.

The towns split the cost of the fireworks show and alternate hosting the event. Century made a $6,500 payment to the Town of Flomaton for Pyro Shows earlier this month.

The fireworks show will be held at dark on Saturday, July 5, at Dewey J. Bondurant, Jr. Park in Flomaton—that’s the former Hurricane Park across from Flomaton High School. The day will begin about 3 p.m. with food and ice cold lemonade from Pucker Up Lemonade, The Riff Raff Mobil Restaurant, and Stephens Hotdog Wagon and More.

Vendors will be set up throughout the afternoon.

A rain date, if needed, has not been announced.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 