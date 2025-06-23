Flomaton Man Killed In ATV Crash

June 23, 2025

An ATV crash Saturday claimed the life of a Flomaton man.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) occurred at approximately 6:24 p.m. Saturday on Upper Creek Road near Wolf Log Road, about four miles north of Flomaton. Christopher G. Lambeth, 34, was fatally injured when the 2021 Polaris 1000 ATV he was operating left the roadway and struck a fence.

Troopers said Lambeth was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 