FHP Trooper Narrowly Avoids Crash; Other Driver Charged With DUI

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper narrowly avoided a crash on Davis Highway before arresting a woman for DUI.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. when the trooper almost hit a silver sedan that violated the right of way, turning directly into the trooper’s parth, according to FHP.

After the close call the trooper immediately conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

To see the video, click here for our Facebook page.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jennifer M. Starnes of Somerville, Tennessee, was charged with driving under the influence.

Photo courtesy Florida Highway Patrol for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.