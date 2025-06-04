FHP Trooper Narrowly Avoids Crash; Other Driver Charged With DUI

June 4, 2025

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper narrowly avoided a crash on Davis Highway before arresting a woman for DUI.

It happened about 10:15 p.m. when the trooper almost hit a silver sedan that violated the right of way, turning directly into the trooper’s parth, according to FHP.

After the close call the trooper immediately conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Jennifer M. Starnes of Somerville, Tennessee, was charged with driving under the influence.

Photo courtesy Florida Highway Patrol for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

