Escambia Tax Collector Molino Office Closed Monday Due To Weather-Related Outage

June 16, 2025

Updated: 4:10 p.m.

The Escambia County Tax Collector’s Office in Molino is was closed Monday afternoon due to weather-related network outage.

Tax Collector Scutt Lunsford said it appears the problem in external to the office, and work is underway to bring the office back online as soon as possible.

“We have turned off the queues for the day and will be screening the customers in the building and arranging assistance for them,” he said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 