Escambia Man Pleads Guilty To Multi-Million Dollar Drug Trafficking, Money Laundering Crimes

June 28, 2025

Rayvaughn L. Andrews, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, pled guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine and money laundering offenses. The plea was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “Those who think they can profit and live lavish lifestyles off drug trafficking in the Northern District of Florida are sorely mistaken, and will soon find themselves in federal prison. Fulfilling the promise of President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to Take Back America, my office is fully committed to working with our brave federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to identify and aggressively pursue drug traffickers to ensure those who flood our communities with dangerous drugs are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Court documents reveal that, from 2021 until his arrest in late-2024, Andrews conspired with others to distribute large amounts of cocaine in interstate commerce. The kilogram “brick” quantities of cocaine ended up on the streets of Escambia County, Florida. Using money obtained through his drug trafficking activities, Andrews laundered the illicitly derived cash through various casinos in Mississippi and Nevada. This included approximately $10 million of cocaine sale proceeds.

Andrews faces up to life imprisonment as well as the forfeiture of approximately $40,000 in United States currency and a Chevrolet Corvette seized during his arrest.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the Pensacola Police Department, and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys David L. Goldberg and Jessica S. Etherton.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 23, 2025, at 9:00 am at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola before United States District Judge M. Casey Rodgers.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 