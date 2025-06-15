Escambia County Seeks Appointees For Mass Transit Advisory Committee

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners is seeking Escambia County residents interested in volunteering to be considered for the County Administrator’s appointment to the Escambia County Mass Transit Advisory Committee.

Escambia residents interested in serving on the Escambia County Mass Transit Advisory Committee are asked to submit a resume by 5 p.m. Monday, June 23. Resumes should be emailed to boardapply@myescambia.com or mailed to:

Jose Gochez, County Administration Operations Manager

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners

221 Palafox Place

Pensacola, FL 32502

Resumes submitted to a BCC agenda for consideration will become part of the official minutes and are subject to public records requests.

The board, in its regular meeting on Oct. 1, 2009, adopted a resolution establishing the MTAC. The MTAC meets quarterly, typically on the second Wednesday of the month from 3-5 p.m.

The duties of the committee include the following:

Establishing a set of benchmarks to periodically evaluate the service and management of existing public mass transit systems operating in Escambia County;

Setting short-range and long-range goals for increasing ridership, expanding routes and instituting new mass transit services;

Assisting the Board of County of Commissioners, the county administrator and Escambia County Area Transit management in developing partnerships with industry groups and employers to foster economic development; and

Identifying opportunities for inter-governmental or regional transportation alliances with entities both within Escambia County and outside of Escambia County.