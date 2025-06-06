Escambia County Finally Approves Sale Of OLF-8 For $42.5 Million

Thursday night, the Escambia County Commission unanimously approved the sale of the OLF-8 property in Beulah for $42.5 million. The sale comes after nearly a dozen offers and years of discussion, public input, and negotiations.

Tri-W Development and Chad Henderson Enterprises of Pensacola II are purchasing the entire 540.89 acres of the property on Nine Mile Road. Tri-W is a partnership between Jim Wilson & Associates (JWA), a Montgomery, Alabama, based commercial real estate developer, Chad Henderson, CEO and founder of Pensacola-based Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate, and former Pensacola mayor Ashton Hayward, now a real estate developer.

“I’m excited. I think we’ve got the right partner in place for what will be a transformational and generational long-term project,” Commissioner Steven Barry said.

“I am impressed, and I believe that you will do a fantastic jog out there,” District Commissioner Steve Stroberger.

“I am truly excited for this tonight,” added District 2 Commissioner Mike Kohler. “I didn’t honestly think we were going to get here…it’s a big deal for the board, but it’s bigger deal for the community.”

“Not everything can happen downtown” Kohler said.

The motion to approve the sale was made by Stroberger and seconded by Barry before the unanimous vote and a round of applause from the audience.

“All of confidence (the commission) and the community has put in us is not lost,” Henderson said “It’s a great honor to try to move this project forward…We don’t take the confidence that you have placed in us and how important this is lightly.”

Following a six-month inspection period for engineering testing, title searches and the like, Tri-W will make a single $42.5 million payment.

Under the agreement, the OLF-8 Master Plan (DPZ Design Code), as it may be amended before closing, will be included as a restrictive covenant on the deed.

The final DPZ master plan approved in July 2021 is a combination of commerce, residential and amenities. It allocates 271 acres to commerce and industrial; 61 acres to residential including duplexes, townhomes and multifamily; 47 acres to a mixed-use center such as residential over retail and office over retail; and 45 acres to trails and public amenities such as a post office, school, day care and community garden.

In January 2019, Escambia County acquired OLF-8 in a land swap with the U.S. Navy for property in Santa Rosa County. The county hired DPZ CoDesign to develop the best plan for OLF-8, and the firm presented four plans ranging from a commerce park-based concept to designs with a mix of commerce, residential and green space on the 500 plus acre site along Nine Mile Road in Beulah.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.