Ellen Jane Taylor

June 27, 2025

Ellen Jane Taylor, 75, of Cantonment, passed away June 18, 2025. She was born in Pensacola, Florida on April 22, 1950 to Elmer Boyington and Mary Wozniak. She had a career in chemical and maintenance for Monsanto / Solutia.

She had a passion for caring for her grandchildren and crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Boyington and Mary Wozniak; siblings; and numerous cousins.

She is survived by her son, Preston (Bethany) Sanders; grandchildren, Hunter Sanders, Makayln Sanders, Preston “Skye” Sanders, and Ryder Sanders.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 