Ellen Jane Taylor

Ellen Jane Taylor, 75, of Cantonment, passed away June 18, 2025. She was born in Pensacola, Florida on April 22, 1950 to Elmer Boyington and Mary Wozniak. She had a career in chemical and maintenance for Monsanto / Solutia.

She had a passion for caring for her grandchildren and crocheting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Boyington and Mary Wozniak; siblings; and numerous cousins.

She is survived by her son, Preston (Bethany) Sanders; grandchildren, Hunter Sanders, Makayln Sanders, Preston “Skye” Sanders, and Ryder Sanders.