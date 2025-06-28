Electrical Cord Short Sparks Fire In Gonzalez

An electrical short is being blamed for a fire Thursday afternoon in Gonzalez.

At 4:55 p.m., Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a shed fire in the 1700 block of Batson Lane, just off Pauline Street.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and were able to quickly bring the fire under control. There were no injuries. The ECFR investigation determined the fire to be caused by a shorted electrical cord inside the shed.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.