Eleanor G. Settle

June 20, 2025

Eleanor G. Settle, 91, of Molino, Florida, passed away June 19, 2025. She was born in Pensacola on December 28, 1933, to Ernie and Annie Settle. She had a career in accounting, working for the Courthouse in Brewton, Alabama, St. Regis, and the University of West Florida; retiring after 25 years.

She was a member of Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church and had a passion for flowers and reading.

Eleanor is survived by her brothers, Ernest Settle, Robert Settle, and Jimmy Settle; sister, Sue A. Stallman; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church and Cemetery, 3015 St. Elizabeth Drive, Molino.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 