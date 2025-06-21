ECSO: Byrneville Man Stole Two UTVs from Solar Farm, Traded Them For A Ford Mustang

A Byneville man is charged with allegedly stealing two side by sides from an area solar farm before trading them through Facebook Marketplace for a Ford Mustang.

Christopher Clayton Simmons, 38, was charged with two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle, two counts of grand theft, petit theft, criminal mischief with property damage, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, dealing in stolen property,

The investigation began when deputies responded to a report of two side by sides from a Florida Power & Light solar farm located on Cox Road. Authorities discovered tire tracks leading away from the secured site, indicating the vehicles were driven off the property before likely being loaded onto a trailer nearby. The stolen UTVs were a Club Car 1700 Carry All and a Kubota RTV900Kv.

Simmons later offered over Facebook to trade the stolen UTVs for a Ford Mustang. After trading his Mustang, the victim discovered that the UTVs had been stolen.

The Ford Mustang was subsequently seized from a residence on Byrneville Road.

On May 29, deputies confirmed the recovery of both stolen UTVs, which had been seized by another agency after their VINs were run and confirmed stolen. One of the UTVs was observed to have been spray-painted. The estimated cost of repairs for the damaged UTV is approximately $1,000.

Simmons remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday with bond set at $18,000.