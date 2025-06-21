ECSO: Byrneville Man Stole Two UTVs from Solar Farm, Traded Them For A Ford Mustang

June 21, 2025

A Byneville man is charged with allegedly stealing two side by sides from an area solar farm before trading them through Facebook Marketplace for a Ford Mustang.

Christopher Clayton Simmons, 38, was charged with two counts of grand theft of motor vehicle, two counts of grand theft, petit theft, criminal mischief with property damage, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, dealing in stolen property,

The investigation began when deputies responded to a report of two side by sides from a Florida Power & Light solar farm located on Cox Road. Authorities discovered tire tracks leading away from the secured site, indicating the vehicles were driven off the property before likely being loaded onto a trailer nearby. The stolen UTVs were a Club Car 1700 Carry All and a Kubota RTV900Kv.

Simmons later offered over Facebook to trade the stolen UTVs for a Ford Mustang. After trading his Mustang, the victim discovered that the UTVs had been stolen.

The Ford Mustang was subsequently seized from a residence on Byrneville Road.

On May 29, deputies confirmed the recovery of both stolen UTVs, which had been seized by another agency after their VINs were run and confirmed stolen. One of the UTVs was observed to have been spray-painted. The estimated cost of repairs for the damaged UTV is approximately $1,000.

Simmons remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday with bond set at $18,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 