Double Trouble: Cantonment Woman Faces Felony Drug Charges After Two Traffic Stops in Five Days

June 8, 2025

A Cantonment woman is facing multiple felony charges after two traffic stops just five days apart.

Amber Nicole Victor, 35, was charged with felony possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and felony possession of a controlled substance (Spice). She remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday with bond set at $5,000.

On May 22, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a red Ford Focus driven by Victor turn from Vaughn Road onto West Highway 4 with a tag that was obscured by red clay. The deputy stopped the vehicle at Highway 4 and Pine Barren Road.

An Atmore Police Department K-9 was requested and alerted on the vehicle. Deputies reported finding synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as “Spice,” in the vehicle under the driver’s seat.
An ECSO report stated she was not arrested at the time due to manpower issues. She was given a verbal warning for driving with an unreadable tag, and a warrant affidavit was submitted and a warrant issued for her arrest.

On May 27, a deputy stopped Victor’s Ford Focus on North Highway 99 near Highway 168 due to an outstanding warrant from the May 22 traffic stop.

An Atmore Police Department K-9 was requested and alerted on the vehicle. Deputies reported finding 5.8 grams of synthetic cannabinoid, commonly known as “Spice,” in the vehicle. She was arrested on the new felony possession charge and the earlier controlled substance warrant was served. She was also cited for no valid license.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 