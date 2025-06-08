Double Trouble: Cantonment Woman Faces Felony Drug Charges After Two Traffic Stops in Five Days

A Cantonment woman is facing multiple felony charges after two traffic stops just five days apart.

Amber Nicole Victor, 35, was charged with felony possession of a synthetic cannabinoid and felony possession of a controlled substance (Spice). She remained in the Escambia County Jail Sunday with bond set at $5,000.

On May 22, an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a red Ford Focus driven by Victor turn from Vaughn Road onto West Highway 4 with a tag that was obscured by red clay. The deputy stopped the vehicle at Highway 4 and Pine Barren Road.

An Atmore Police Department K-9 was requested and alerted on the vehicle. Deputies reported finding synthetic cannabinoids, commonly known as “Spice,” in the vehicle under the driver’s seat.

An ECSO report stated she was not arrested at the time due to manpower issues. She was given a verbal warning for driving with an unreadable tag, and a warrant affidavit was submitted and a warrant issued for her arrest.

On May 27, a deputy stopped Victor’s Ford Focus on North Highway 99 near Highway 168 due to an outstanding warrant from the May 22 traffic stop.

An Atmore Police Department K-9 was requested and alerted on the vehicle. Deputies reported finding 5.8 grams of synthetic cannabinoid, commonly known as “Spice,” in the vehicle. She was arrested on the new felony possession charge and the earlier controlled substance warrant was served. She was also cited for no valid license.