Donald (Donnie) Clarence Nolin

Donald (Donnie) Clarence Nolin died unexpectedly on June 19, 2025, at Century Rehab Center. He was 71 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Donnie was born on April 7, 1954. Donnie loved life, loved his family, loved people and loved his work.

Donnie is survived and missed by his loving wife Brenda of 52 years; and his children and their spouses, Chris and Terra Pierce, Scottie and Alice Stewart, and Donald E. Nolin. Forever cherished and remembered by his eight grandchildren, Dawson, Reagan, Brody, Jordan, Hunter, Finn, Isaac, and Gracelynn.

Donnie was predeceased by his father, A.N. and his mother, Joy Jean Nolin.

He was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Flomaton, AL where he eventually met his wife. Some of his greatest joys came from spending time with his family. They created many memories gathering to grill, trips to the creek, and hunting with his son. He always had treats reserved for his grandchildren in a paper bag, handy snacks and even ice cream.

Donnie had one profession throughout his life as a welder and took great pride and care in his work. For nearly forty-two years, he worked locally and even out of state providing for his family.

Donnie enjoyed watching Alabama football with his wife and was an avid Roll Tide fan. He could be seen on game days with his houndstooth hat.

Donnie was such a kind man with a servant’s heart and did everything with honesty and integrity. He had very strong values, believed in helping others, and was well liked by everyone, mostly due to his big heart.

There are no words that can express how grateful and blessed we are to our family and friends who were there for us in this difficult time of need. Also a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Century Rehab who were with us in the passing of a loved husband, father and friend.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Flomaton Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 10 a.m. with speakers Mr. Ronnie Freeman and Mr. Carl Jackson.

Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. service time.