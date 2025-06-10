Do Career Offenders Live Near You? Florida’s Registry Offers New Search Capabilities

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) today launched Florida’s enhanced Career Offender registry on FDLE’s website, with new neighborhood search features and maps. The Career Offender registry is a public safety application that gives the public access to search for court-designated violent offenders throughout Florida.

The new Florida Career Offender registry is located here.

“I encourage citizens to bookmark FDLE’s website and use our online registries regularly. The Career Offender registry, like the Sexual Offender registry, is an absolute necessity for your safety toolbox. We have nearly 20, 0000 Florida career offender felons on the registry. Knowing the locations of these folks can help keep Florida’s citizens, their families and visitors safe,” said

The public can search for career offenders by name, region, county, city, and address. The online Career Offender registry’s neighborhood searches can be tailored to find registrants residing within a one-quarter mile radius to within a five-mile radius of an address, and the results can be displayed on an interactive map as well as in a comprehensive list format.

FDLE launched the original online Career Offender registry in 2003, under the Florida Career Offender Registration Act. The registry at the time included approximately 400 registrants. Today, the registry includes nearly 20,000 Florida career offenders

Career offenders are individuals who have been designated by a court as a habitual violent felony offender, a violent career criminal, or a three-time violent felony offender under s. 775.084, or as a prison releasee reoffender under s. 775.082(9), AND who are serving or have been released from sanction in the State of Florida on or after July 1, 2002.