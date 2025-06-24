Dedicated Youth Sports Advocate Murray Johnson Of Atmore Passes Away

The Atmore community and beyond is mourning the loss of Murray Johnson, known for his passionate support of youth sports.

Carlton Murray Johnson, Sr., 86, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

Johnson sold insurance in Atmore for decades.

Murray’s commitment to youth sports in Atmore was unmatched. In 1968, he co-founded the Atmore Pee Wee Football League and served as its president for many years. That same year, he became involved with the local baseball league, where he coached and mentored young athletes. In 1973, Murray became president of both the Atmore Cal Ripken League and the Atmore Babe Ruth League, serving in those roles until 2023. He held the position of Babe Ruth League District Commissioner for Area 10 for an incredible 52 years. Murray oversaw and organized numerous district and state baseball tournaments, creating opportunities for young athletes to showcase their talents and fostering a sense of community among players, coaches, and families.

His civic contributions extended beyond sports. Murray was a past president of the Atmore High School Quarterback Club and served as Drive Chairman and board member of the Atmore United Fund. He was also a dedicated member of the Atmore Education Revenue Committee from 1971 to 2003. His passion for healthcare advocacy led him to serve as county co-chair for the Lurleen B. Wallace Cancer Center Hospital in Birmingham. In 2016, Murray received the Atmore Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.

A celebration of life for Murray Johnson will be held on Saturday, June 28, at the First Baptist Church of Atmore at 1:30 p.m. until service time of 3 p.m.

Murray Johnson is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jean, three children and numerous other family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the City of Atmore Recreation Department, P. O. Drawer 1297, Atmore, AL 36504.

For the complete obituary, click here.