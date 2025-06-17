Chumuckla Highway and Five Points Intersection Project Public Meeting Set

June 17, 2025

A public meeting will be held Thursday about the Chumuckla Highway and Five Points Intersection Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study.

The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 19 at the Don Salter Community Center, 5976 Chumuckla Highway in Pace.

Project Information

Santa Rosa County is conducting a PD&E Study to consider widening C.R. 197 Chumuckla Highway from U.S. 90 to Five Points Intersection. This project is intended to support all modes of transportation by increasing capacity on Chumuckla Highway by widening the roadway to relieve congestion, decrease travel times, and support bicycle and pedestrian movements.

The PD&E Study will consist of developing and evaluating alternative road alignments to determine a preferred alternative that will increase the safe and efficient movement for all modes of transportation.

A public hearing is anticipated to be held winter of 2025. The PD&E Study is anticipated to be completed in spring of 2026. Design, right of way, and construction will follow.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 