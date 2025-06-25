Christopher Glenn Lambeth

Christopher Glenn Lambeth, age 34, passed away on June 21, 2025. Born on March 29, 1991, Christopher lived life to the fullest and left a lasting mark on everyone who knew him.

Christopher was known for his contagious laughter, giving heart, and adventurous soul. He loved to spend time with his wife and two dogs (Henri and Harli), travel, ride horses, hunt, fish, read, sing, and play the guitar. He embraced life with passion and purpose, never meeting a stranger, and always offering a helping hand. To know him was to be loved by him.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Sydney Lambeth; his father, Eric (Emily) Lambeth, his mother, Kristie (Patrick) Lambert; his sister, Whitney (Kyle) Parish; and his brothers, Caleb (Nikki) Stewart, E.J. Lambeth, and Tyler Lambeth. He also leaves behind his extended siblings: sister Amber Richburg; and brothers Nate Sheffield, Conner Sheffield, Jake Sheffield, Bryant (Sofia) Lambert, Will (Brianna) Lambert, and Grant Lambert.

Christopher was blessed with a large and loving family. He is also survived by his grandparents: Leland Coy “Bud” Lambeth; Raymond (Laura) Lambeth; and Deborah (Dewayne) King.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Katie Lynette Lambeth; his uncles, Leland “Keith” Lambeth, and Jim Manning.

Services will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 102 Pineview Cemetery Road, Brewton, Alabama 36426. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 27, 2025 from 5-8 PM. The funeral service will follow on Saturday June 28, 2025 at 2:00 PM. A graveside service will take place at Travelers Rest Cemetery in Flomaton, Alabama, immediately following the ceremony. All who knew and loved him are welcome to attend and honor his memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Freedom Center, 42 County Road 278, Corinth, MS 38834 — a cause close to Christopher’s heart.

Though his time here was far too short, Christopher’s love, laughter, and light will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.