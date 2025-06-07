Century’s Splash Pad Is Now Repaired And Open Thanks To Neighborly Help

Sometimes you just need a little help from your friends and neighbors.

“Guess what?” Century Mayor Ben Boutwell texted NorthEscambai.com Friday afternoon, followed by a short video and a few photos of the town’s splash pad now up and running after around a year of downtime.

As we have reported a couple of times in the past few weeks, the splash pad was left non-functional without electricity following a small fire in an electrical control panel at a nearby softball left the town unable to make repairs to the water feature.

But Friday, two Town of Flomaton employees — on their day off — worked to restore the power, diagnose and repair the splash pad.

“We have a mutual aid agreement with Flomaton where we can help each other out with equipment and other needs,” Boutwell said. “Shaun Moye and Chris Barrow from Flomaton were able to help us today, and the splash pad is running thanks to their hard work.”

At their last council meeting, the town council decided to hire a contractor to fix the splash pad, but Century was able to avoid the expense with Flomaton’s help.

The splash pad was also cleaned and disinfected on Friday afternoon.

The Century splash pad, located at Showalter Park on Kelly Field Road, is open from sunrise to sunset. The park also features a playground.

Pictured: After about a year, the Century splash pad was repaired on Friday. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.