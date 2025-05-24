It’s Memorial Day Weekend, But Century’s Splash Pad Is Not Open. Here’s Why.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to the summer, but a splash pad is not open in Century’s Showalter Park.

Town officials say the problem is twofold. First, there’s no electrical pad to the splash pad due to an electrical problem after a small fire in the ballpark. Second, without power, the town can’t properly diagnosis and fix a problem with the pumps and controls that operate the splash pad.

The town says they are working to fix both problems and open the splash pad as soon as possible.

Century’s splash pad first opened in 2017, funded by a $50,000 state grant.

NorthEscambia.com file photos.