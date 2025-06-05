Century Town Council Looking For Ways To Get Splash Pad Repaired

The Century Town Council is looking for ways to get the town’s splash pad up and running.

“See if there are any extra funds for upgrading the splash pad, because that is a great asset to this town,” former Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. said from the audience. “There’s nothing for the kids to cool down, especially when they have little league softball tournaments and all that stuff out there.”

Town Clerk Carrie Moore said she went to the splash pad in Showalter Park with town employees because she was in contact with someone from another city that could potentially make the repairs. However, she said they were unable to evaluate the splash pad problem due to the lack of electricity. She said a control panel at the softball fields caught fire and was not replaced, cutting electricity to the splash pad. In addition, the splash pad may have been struck by lightning.

“So at this point, we can’t even truly diagnose the splash pad,” Moore said.

“You have an outside electrician coming in to do it, or are y’all depending on the current staff to do it out there?”, Gomez asked. “That there is the problem.”

Moore said that she understood a town staff member was certified to do the work, but she believes the repair job should be outsourced — both fixing the softball field electrical problem and then repairing the splash pad.

Interim town manager Howard Brown said the town should get three quotes from licensed contractors and not rely on staff.

“If y’all get it working, that’s great, but in the near future, can y’all see about getting an upgrade because it’s very weak, but better than nothing,” Gomez added.

Century’s splash pad first opened in 2017, funded by a $50,000 state grant. It’s been non-functional for about a year.

NorthEscambia.com file photos.