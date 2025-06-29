Century Town Council Cancels July 1 Meeting, Reschedules Another

June 29, 2025

The Town of Century has canceled its regularly scheduled July 1 town council meeting.

The council normally meets on the first and third Tuesdays, but the council had previously rescheduled their July 15 meeting to July 22, meaning the council’s only July meeting will be on the 22nd.

The July 1 meeting was canceled with little to no business set for the agenda, and the July 15 meeting was delayed a week by the council because Town Clerk Carrie Moore will be at a conference.

NorhtEscambia.com file photo.

