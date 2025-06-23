Cantonment Woman Charged With Altering Check Deposited At Local Credit Union

A Cantonment woman was arrested on two felony charge after allegedly depositing an altered check at a local credit union.

Shaytrasia Traonna James, 19, was charged with grand theft and uttering a false instrument.

Harvesters Federal Credit Union alleged James deposited a check for $8,812.09 with the payee altered from “Hilldrup Moving and Storage” to “Shaytrasia James”. Harvester’s was required to return the money to Northeast Bank.

James told deputies that she did not realize that realize that her name was forged on the check. She said was identified by a local man and man she did not know that said they did not have bank accounts and asked James to deposit the check for them, according to an arrest report.

James was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.