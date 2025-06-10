Cantonment Man Charged With Cemetery Burglary

A Cantonment man is charged with theft of items from a Pensacola Cemetery.

Jonathan Andre Vaughn Endress, 39, was charged with multiple felonies, including burglary, dealing in stolen property, and grand theft, all felonies.

Endress allegedly stole equipment from a locked tool room in the maintenance shop at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery, including a string trimmer, chainsaw, and generator. According to an arrest report, Endress was a cemetery employee at the time of the alleged thefts and was caught on security video forcing his way into the tool room.

The Pensacola Police Department learned that the string trimmer, valued at $399, was pawned by Endress at Capital Pawn for $100. The pawn shop returned the string trimmer to the cemetery at no charge, resulting in a $100 loss for the business and a misdemeanor larceny charge against Endress.

Endress remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $17,000.