Cantonment Man Charged With Cemetery Burglary

June 10, 2025

A Cantonment man is charged with theft of items from a Pensacola Cemetery.

Jonathan Andre Vaughn Endress, 39, was charged with multiple felonies, including burglary, dealing in stolen property, and grand theft, all felonies.

Endress allegedly stole equipment from a locked tool room in the maintenance shop at Bayview Memorial Park Cemetery, including a string trimmer, chainsaw, and generator. According to an arrest report, Endress was a cemetery employee at the time of the alleged thefts and was caught on security video forcing his way into the tool room.

The Pensacola Police Department learned that the string trimmer, valued at $399, was pawned by Endress at Capital Pawn for $100. The pawn shop returned the string trimmer to the cemetery at no charge, resulting in a $100 loss for the business and a misdemeanor larceny charge against Endress.

Endress remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday with bond set at $17,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 