Cantonment Man Charged With Battery Of 78-Year-Old Relative

A Cantonment man has been charged with battery of a 78-year-old relative.

Jerry Wilbur Ferranti, 77, was charged with domestic violence related battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

The victim told deputies that she got into a verbal argument with Ferranti about sending money to his grandchildren. She stated he got very angry and grabbed and twisted her arm, according to an arrest report. She provided deputies with video surveillance of the incident.

According to the report, Ferranti blamed the incident on his consumption of four alcoholic beverages, and the victim waving her arms in his face as if she was about to hit him. The responding deputy wrote in the report that “Ferranti appeared calm and not under the influence of alcohol”.

Ferranti was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.