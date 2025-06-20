Candidate Qualifying Is Next Week For Open Century Town Council Seat

Candidates can qualify next week to seek an open seat on the Century Town Council.

On May 6, Councilmember Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned from Seat 5 for personal reasons. With more than six months remaining until the end of her term in January 2027, the town charter requires that the council set a special election and appoint a replacement to the five-member body. To date, the council has failed to appoint an interim replacement.

The special election has been set for Tuesday, July 29. If no candidate for the non-partisan seat receives one vote more than 50%, a runoff will be held on September 29. The winner will take office 10 days after certification of the election.

What are the qualifications?

A candidate must be a registered voter in the Town of Century, as set forth in the town charter. There are no other qualifications.

How to file?

A candidate must with the Escambia County Supervisor of elections from Monday, June 23 at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, June 25 at 5 p.m at the Supervisor of Elections Office. Alternatively, a candidate may qualify with a Supervisor of Elections representative that will be at Century Town Hall on Monday, June 23 from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

What does is cost?

The qualifying fee that must be paid is 1% of the annual salary, plus a $12.85 filing fee for a total of $50. There is no option to qualify by petition.