Candidate Qualifying Ends Wednesday For Century Council; Only One Candidate So Far

June 25, 2025

Candidate qualify ends Wednesday for an vacant seat on the Century Town Council, and only candidate has qualified so far.

Seat 5 on the five-member council was left vacant when Councilmember Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned citing personal reasons.

Candidates can still qualify at the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office through 5 p.m. Wednesday. The total cost to qualify is $50.

Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison qualified on Monday is the only candidate as of close of business on Tuesday. The special election is July 29.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 