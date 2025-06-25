Candidate Qualifying Ends Wednesday For Century Council; Only One Candidate So Far

Candidate qualify ends Wednesday for an vacant seat on the Century Town Council, and only candidate has qualified so far.

Seat 5 on the five-member council was left vacant when Councilmember Sandra McMurray-Jackson resigned citing personal reasons.

Candidates can still qualify at the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office through 5 p.m. Wednesday. The total cost to qualify is $50.

Lizbeth A. “Sparkie” Harrison qualified on Monday is the only candidate as of close of business on Tuesday. The special election is July 29.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.