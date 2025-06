Camp Standouts: Tate Aggie Cheerleaders Shine At 2025 UCA Masters Camp

The Tate High School cheerleaders took part in the 2025 UCA Masters Camp in Orlando, their first trip to Masters Camp in five years.

The Aggies were awarded:

Superior Squad

Max Crowd Effective Cheer

Camp Standout

The Camp Standout was only awarded to two teams from the entire camp.

