Beulah Road At Beulah Church Road Closed For Drainage Construction

June 30, 2025

Beulah Road will be temporarily closed at the Beulah Church Road intersection for a period of 18 days for drainage construction.

Traffic will be detoured to Rebel Road between Mobile Highway and Nine Mile Road.

The work is part of a $4.4 million resurfacing project on Beulah Road from Mobile Highway to Issacs Lane.

The overall  project will include

  • Constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the west side of Beulah Road from the Beulah Academy of Science to Nine Mile Road.
  • Various sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, including Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades.
  • Improvements at the Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road intersection.
  • Stormwater management enhancements.
  • Utility relocations.
  • Guardrail installation.
  • Signalization upgrades.
  • New signing and pavement markings.

FDOT anticipates that the full project will be complete in late 2026.

