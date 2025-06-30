Beulah Road At Beulah Church Road Closed For Drainage Construction

Beulah Road will be temporarily closed at the Beulah Church Road intersection for a period of 18 days for drainage construction.

Traffic will be detoured to Rebel Road between Mobile Highway and Nine Mile Road.

The work is part of a $4.4 million resurfacing project on Beulah Road from Mobile Highway to Issacs Lane.

The overall project will include

Constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the west side of Beulah Road from the Beulah Academy of Science to Nine Mile Road.

Various sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, including Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades.

Improvements at the Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road intersection.

Stormwater management enhancements.

Utility relocations.

Guardrail installation.

Signalization upgrades.

New signing and pavement markings.

Additionally, drainage construction will require an 18-day closure with a detour on Beulah Road at the Beulah Church Road intersection. This closure is slated to occur during the summer months. Traffic will be detoured to Rebel Road between Mobile Highway and Nine Mile Road.

FDOT anticipates that the full project will be complete in late 2026.