Berrydale Man Charged With Allegedly Beating A Puppy With A Pole

June 21, 2025

A 57-year-old Berrydale man was charged with beating a 5-month-old puppy with a fiberglass pole, causing a traumatic injury.

Michael Dexter Hunter was arrested for aggravated animal cruelty after his wife reported the incident at their home.

According to an arrest report, the Blue Heeler puppy was traumatically injured, unable to walk, foaming at the mouth and “yelping hysterically while spinning in a circle.”

Hunter’s wife told deputies that she walked out of the house to see Hunter standing over the puppy with a fiberglass pole in the air.

According to the report, the wife took the puppy to an emergency veterinarian in Pensacola. The vet provided pain medication and advised proper home care for the puppy.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 