Benjamin ‘Thomas’ Miller

June 27, 2025

Benjamin “Thomas” Miller, 5, of Cantonment, passed away June 23, 2025. He was born in Pensacola, Florida on December 27, 2019 to Sean and Jenny Miller. He was a member of Victory Assembly of God and the West Florida Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God.

He is survived by his parents, Sean and Jenny Miller; brothers, Jordan and Eli Miller; sisters, Arianna and Avianna Miller; grandparents, Bennie and Linda Miller and Randy and Jan Kent; aunts and uncles, Shannon and Kim Miller, Donnie and Shelley Rutledge, and Jacob and Ashley Kent; and numerous cousins that he adored; “HIS baby”, Cal; honorary brother, Beckham; best friend, Phoenix; and all of his friends and the wonderful staff at Pensacola HealthCare for Kids.

Pallbearers are Tyler Rutledge, Dakota Rutledge, Trenton Rutledge, and Dalton Hadley.

Visitation will be July 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Victory Assembly of God in Cantonment.

Funeral services will be July 2 at 11 a.m. at Victory Assembly of God in Cantonment.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 