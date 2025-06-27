Benjamin ‘Thomas’ Miller

Benjamin “Thomas” Miller, 5, of Cantonment, passed away June 23, 2025. He was born in Pensacola, Florida on December 27, 2019 to Sean and Jenny Miller. He was a member of Victory Assembly of God and the West Florida Ministry Network of the Assemblies of God.

He is survived by his parents, Sean and Jenny Miller; brothers, Jordan and Eli Miller; sisters, Arianna and Avianna Miller; grandparents, Bennie and Linda Miller and Randy and Jan Kent; aunts and uncles, Shannon and Kim Miller, Donnie and Shelley Rutledge, and Jacob and Ashley Kent; and numerous cousins that he adored; “HIS baby”, Cal; honorary brother, Beckham; best friend, Phoenix; and all of his friends and the wonderful staff at Pensacola HealthCare for Kids.

Pallbearers are Tyler Rutledge, Dakota Rutledge, Trenton Rutledge, and Dalton Hadley.

Visitation will be July 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Victory Assembly of God in Cantonment.

Funeral services will be July 2 at 11 a.m. at Victory Assembly of God in Cantonment.