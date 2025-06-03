Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Five Scholarships

The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently presented five scholarships.

Recipients were:

Katie John Crow, a 2025 Tate High graduate, received a $1,000 Bernice and Bill Vaughn Scholarship. “KJ” has been very active and received many accolades from her four years at Tate. She plans to attend Coastal Alabama Community College on a tennis scholarship.

Laney Clarke was the recipient of a $1,000 Barrineau Park Historical Society scholarship. She was homeschooled and was a dual enrollment student at Pensacola State College. Laney has been very active in Escambia County 4-H and Girl Scouts Gateway Council and plans to attend the University of South Alabama majoring in marketing.

Josiah Rogers is a winner of a $500 Haupert Scholarship. He was a homeschooled senior who was dual enrolled in Pensacola State College. Josiah’s activities include Escambia 4-H, martial arts, piano, and setting up his own lawn service. He plans to attend the University of West Florida in September and major in mechanical engineering.

Laura Laborde was a Northview High senior and received a $500 Jennings/Crabtree Scholarship. She also has taken college courses through dual enrollment at Pensacola State College. Laura is a ballet dancer and teaches her art to younger students. She plans to attend the University of West Florida in the fall and major in nursing.

Ryan Clarke is the winner of a$500 Lynda Minchew Scholarship. She was a homeschooled senior who was dual enrolled at Pensacola State College and has been accepted to Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.

She plans to major in criminology and “catch the bad guys” as she said.

