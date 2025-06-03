Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Five Scholarships

June 3, 2025

The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently presented five scholarships.

Recipients were:

Katie John Crow, a 2025 Tate High graduate, received a $1,000 Bernice and Bill Vaughn Scholarship. “KJ” has been very active and received many accolades from her four years at Tate. She plans to attend Coastal Alabama Community College on a tennis scholarship.

Laney Clarke was the recipient of a $1,000 Barrineau Park Historical Society scholarship. She was homeschooled and was a dual enrollment student at Pensacola State College. Laney has been very active in Escambia County 4-H and Girl Scouts Gateway Council and plans to attend the University of South Alabama majoring in marketing.

Josiah Rogers is a winner of a $500 Haupert Scholarship. He was a homeschooled senior who was dual enrolled in Pensacola State College. Josiah’s activities include Escambia 4-H, martial arts, piano, and setting up his own lawn service. He plans to attend the University of West Florida in September and major in mechanical engineering.

Laura Laborde was a Northview High senior and received a $500 Jennings/Crabtree Scholarship. She also has taken college courses through dual enrollment at Pensacola State College. Laura is a ballet dancer and teaches her art to younger students. She plans to attend the University of West Florida in the fall and major in nursing.

Ryan Clarke is the winner of a$500 Lynda Minchew Scholarship. She was a homeschooled senior who was dual enrolled at Pensacola State College and has been accepted to Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.
She plans to major in criminology and “catch the bad guys” as she said.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 