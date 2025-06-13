Art Of The Wild: Animal Tales Program At The Library (With Gallery)

Animal Tales visited the Century Library on Thursday with “Art of the Wild” as part of the summer reading series.

From large lizards and legless lizards to birds and a hedgehog named Sonic, children were excited to learn about the animals and the importance of reading.

The Animal Tales “Art of the Wild” program will be presented again on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Molino Library.

