AAA: Fuel Markets React to Rising Tensions in the Middle East

Florida gas prices jumped 20 cents per gallon early last week before retreating slightly over the weekend. The state average fell to $2.95 per gallon on Wednesday—its lowest level since May 10—then climbed to $3.15 by Thursday, the highest price since May 2. By Sunday, the state average had edged four cents lower to $3.11 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.96, up about six cents over last week. A low price of $2.77 was available at a station on West Burgess Road. In North Escambia, the low price Sunday night was $2.84 at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

AAA said ongoing tensions in the Middle East have added uncertainty to global and domestic gasoline markets. U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran’s response prompted a modest rise in oil prices during early trading this week, though markets have since steadied.

Of particular concern is Iran’s threat to close the Strait of Hormuz—a critical passageway for about 20% of global oil shipments.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.