AAA: Fuel Markets React to Rising Tensions in the Middle East

June 23, 2025

Florida gas prices jumped 20 cents per gallon early last week before retreating slightly over the weekend. The state average fell to $2.95 per gallon on Wednesday—its lowest level since May 10—then climbed to $3.15 by Thursday, the highest price since May 2. By Sunday, the state average had edged four cents lower to $3.11 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.96, up about six cents over last week. A low price of $2.77 was available at a station on West Burgess Road. In North Escambia, the low price Sunday night was $2.84 at one station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

AAA said ongoing tensions in the Middle East have added uncertainty to global and domestic gasoline markets. U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran’s response prompted a modest rise in oil prices during early trading this week, though markets have since steadied.

Of particular concern is Iran’s threat to close the Strait of Hormuz—a critical passageway for about 20% of global oil shipments.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 