AAA: Florida Gas Prices Face Upward Pressure From The Israel-Iran Conflict

Florida gas prices are the lowest in a month, but face upward pressure heading into this week, according to AAA.

Sunday’s state average was $2.95 per gallon. That’s down 14 cents from a week ago and the lowest since $2.92 a gallon on May 12.

In Escambia County, the average was $2.90. A low of $2.72 was available Sunday at several stations in Escambia County. The low price in North Escambia was $2.84 on Sunday night at station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Escalating tensions between Israel and Iran drove oil prices higher last week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “As a result, U.S. gas prices are expected to rise this week. The extent of the increase is uncertain, but drivers could begin seeing gas prices move higher on Monday.”

The U.S. price for crude oil rose 13% last week. Friday’s closing price of $72.98 per barrel was $8.40/b more than the week before, and the highest daily settlement since February 11, 2025.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.