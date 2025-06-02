AAA: Florida Gas Prices Are Slightly Higher Than A Week Ago

Florida gas prices are slightly more expensive than last week, according to AAA. The state average on Sunday was $3.09 per gallon. A week ago, it was $3.075 per gallon.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County on Sunday night was $2.83. A North Escambia low price of $2.75 was available at two stations on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Oil prices have remained stable for the past two weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “This should enable Florida gas prices to remain within the same 20-cent range they’ve cycled in for the better part of the past year.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.