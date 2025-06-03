Coley’s Double Not Enough In 4-1 Wahoos Loss To Trash Pandas

written by Erik Bremer

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped their third game in a row on Friday night, falling 4-1 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Mark Coley II spared the Blue Wahoos from a shutout, lacing an RBI double in the eighth inning to bring home Cody Morissette and extending his hitting streak to a team-high nine games.

The Trash Pandas jumped ahead in the bottom of the second inning against Pensacola starter Adam Laskey (L, 2-5), capitalizing on a Morissette error at third base to score two unearned runs. David Calabrese brought home Travis Blankenhorn with a successful safety squeeze bunt, and Mac McCroskey followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 Rocket City lead.

Blankenhorn, a former Blue Wahoo as a Twins prospect in 2019, came up with the biggest hit of the night against his old club. With runners at the corners in the third inning, the Trash Pandas left fielder cracked a two-run double to right field to extend the Rocket City lead to 4-0.

Laskey completed 5.0 innings, allowing two earned runs, but was outdueled by Trash Pandas righty George Klassen (W, 2-5). The top-ranked prospect on the Rocket City roster twirled 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing only a pair of harmless Jared Serna singles.

Coley’s double in the eighth inning was the best rally the Blue Wahoos could muster, as Jared Southard (S, 5) locked down the 4-1 final with a scoreless ninth.

With the loss, the Blue Wahoos lost ground to the first-place Biloxi Shuckers in the first half division race. They are 6.5 games back with 8 to play before the standings reset in the second half of the season.

The series against the Trash Pandas continues on Saturday, with a first pitch from Toyota Field scheduled for 6:35 p.m.