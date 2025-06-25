New 11-Home ‘Betmark Place’ Subdivision Proposed For East Ten Mile Road

June 25, 2025

A new 11-home single family residential subdivision is planned for East 10 Mile Road.

The Betmark Place III Subdivision is proposed for a 2.835 acre lot at 200 East 10 Mile Road, at the corner of Ten Mile and Betmark roads.

There is currently a house on the property that was heavily damaged by fire on May 15 and a secondary structure. Plans show that both will remain. The new proposed lots will face the existing Betmark Road or Millbrook Drive.

According to documents filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee,  the engineer for the project want to discusss using an existing retention pond at Ashton Brosnaham for the stormwater runoff.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 