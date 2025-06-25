New 11-Home ‘Betmark Place’ Subdivision Proposed For East Ten Mile Road

A new 11-home single family residential subdivision is planned for East 10 Mile Road.

The Betmark Place III Subdivision is proposed for a 2.835 acre lot at 200 East 10 Mile Road, at the corner of Ten Mile and Betmark roads.

There is currently a house on the property that was heavily damaged by fire on May 15 and a secondary structure. Plans show that both will remain. The new proposed lots will face the existing Betmark Road or Millbrook Drive.

According to documents filed with the Escambia County Development Review Committee, the engineer for the project want to discusss using an existing retention pond at Ashton Brosnaham for the stormwater runoff.