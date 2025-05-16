Thursday Night Apartment Fire On 10 Mile Road Displaces 11 People

May 16, 2025

Fire displaced 11 people at an apartment building on East 10 Mile Road on Thursday night.

The fire was reported in the two-story building about 7:55 p.m. in the 200 block of East 10 Mile. Officials said six units were impacted.

One person was reportedly injured, but they refused transport after evaluation by Escambia County EMS.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Pictured: An apartment fire on 10 Mile Road on Thursday night. Photos for courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 