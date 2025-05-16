Thursday Night Apartment Fire On 10 Mile Road Displaces 11 People

Fire displaced 11 people at an apartment building on East 10 Mile Road on Thursday night.

The fire was reported in the two-story building about 7:55 p.m. in the 200 block of East 10 Mile. Officials said six units were impacted.

One person was reportedly injured, but they refused transport after evaluation by Escambia County EMS.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Pictured: An apartment fire on 10 Mile Road on Thursday night. Photos for courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.