Escambia EMS Hiring 10 Paramedics To Meet Growing Demand

Escambia County EMS is hiring 10 new paramedics and one supervisor to meet current call volume and demand, and to prepare for expansion of services due to an increasing population in the County and increasing demand for EMS services.

The Escambia County Commissioner this week approved the new hires.

The cost for the remainder of this fiscal year includes regular salaries and fringe benefits projected at $376,174. The ongoing fiscal impact is estimated at $1,148,164 annually. The country said there are sufficient funds in EMS reserves to meet the budgetary requirements.

As of Friday, Escambia EMS has been dispatched to nearly 41,000 calls this year. Just last week, EMS transported almost 1,100 patients to the hospital, went on-scene with 45 cardiac or respiratory arrests, responded to 87 motor vehicle accidents, and 36 overdoses.

