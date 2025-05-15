Wild Pitching Costs Wahoos In 9-0 Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos struggled to find the strike zone in their Education Day game on Wednesday afternoon, falling 9-0 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Pensacola pitching walked six batters and hit five more, giving the Trash Pandas free baserunners throughout the game. Robby Snelling (L, 2-3) took the loss, allowing five runs in 4.0+ innings as Rocket City evened up the series at one game apiece.

Snelling, who struggled in the first inning in a disappointing start last week in Biloxi, had trouble out of the gate again against the Trash Pandas. Three walks, including two with the bases loaded to Christian Moore and Jaxx Groshans, gave Rocket City a quick 2-0 lead.

That would turn out to be more than enough for Joel Hurtado (W, 3-2), who worked 7.0 scoreless innings on only 83 pitches. The Pensacola offense managed just three singles against the hard-throwing righthander.

The Trash Pandas added another run in the third inning on a Myles Emmerson double, and chased Snelling from the game in the fifth with three singles to load the bases with nobody out. Ricky DeVito entered and hit two batters on consecutive pitches, forcing in two more runs. DeVito would hit two more batters in the sixth inning, tying a Southern League record with four hit batsmen over 2.1 innings. Three Pensacola errors allowed both free baserunners to score in the sixth, extending the Rocket City lead to 7-0.

Two more Rocket City runs scored in the seventh on a Sam Brown RBI groundout and a wild pitch. José Quijada and Camden Minacci worked the final two innings for the Trash Pandas to complete a four-hit shutout.

Pensacola reliever Nigel Belgrave was a bright spot, striking out seven batters over 2.2 scoreless innings.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Thursday night. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.