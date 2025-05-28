Wahoos’ Woes Continue In 8-1 Loss To Montgomery Biscuits

written by Erik Bremer

In need of a reset, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos hoped the start of a weeklong road trip to Montgomery would help snap their team out of a six-game skid. Instead, their series opener offered more of the same in an 8-1 loss to the Biscuits on Tuesday night.

The Pensacola offense managed only three hits, highlighted by a solo home run from Cody Morissette in his first game since returning from six weeks on the injured list. With the loss, the Blue Wahoos have lost seven games in a row for just the fifth time in team history and have slipped back to .500 (23-23) for the first time since Opening Day.

The Biscuits jumped ahead early on Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller (L, 1-4), turning an infield single and a walk into a first-inning rally before Matthew Etzel hit an opposite-field, three-run homer for a 3-0 Montgomery lead.

Montgomery blew the game open with a five-run fourth inning despite collecting only two hits in the frame. Tatem Levins led off the rally with a grounder up the middle that turned into a single due to infield miscommunication, and Hunter Stovall followed with a bunt single. A one-out walk to Xavier Isaac loaded the bases for Cooper Kinney, who lifted a fly ball to left-center field that scored two runs when Shane Sasaki collided with Mark Coley II for an error. A Morissette error at second base scored another run, and two more came in on a pair of bases-loaded walks before reliever Alex Williams entered to end the threat.

That would be more than enough run support for Owen Wild (W, 2-3), who worked hitless ball until Morissette’s fifth-inning homer and pitched 5.1 innings before handing the game to the bullpen.

Williams and Josh White combined for 4.1 hitless innings of relief for the Blue Wahoos, but Jonny Cuevas and Trevor Martin were equally effective, keeping the Blue Wahoos from chipping away at the early deficit for an 8-1 final.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Wednesday. First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.